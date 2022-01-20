WATERTOWN — The company planning to build a solar panel manufacturing plant near the airport has expressed interest in acquiring an old hydropower plant on Sewall’s Island owned by the city.
Hari Achuthan, president and CEO of Convalt Convalt Energy and DigiCollect, has proposed purchasing the abandoned hydroelectric plant and surrounding land from the city “for a nominal fee.”
Convalt, a renewable energy company, plans to construct a 300,000-square-foot plant to manufacture solar panels, and DigiCollect LLC, a software company has proposed building a 50,000-square-foot facility, in a planned business park on property owned by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.
Mr. Achuthan recently met with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to talk about his proposal. They went out to look at the site on Sewall’s Island.
Mr. Achuthan, who has submitted a letter of intent to the city, will meet with City Council on Monday night to discuss the proposed deal.
“Convalt has the capacity and expertise to re-establish and operate the hydro power plant at the Sewall’s Island site,” Mr. Achuthan wrote, adding that the company would develop the project with its own investment.
The property contains a dam and a shell of a building, Mr. Mix said. The company also would purchase the associated substation needed to generate the power from the plant.
According to his letter, Convalt would provide annual income or a flat fee to the city from the revenues generated by the redeveloped hydro plant.
The company also would work on obtaining the necessary approvals and permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to operate it.
Mr. Achuthan said it would take three or four years to develop the project.
“We believe Convalt can add value and help drive revenues for the city via the income generated from this project while also creating additional jobs and providing much needed baseload electricity,” Mr. Achuthan wrote in his letter to the city.
Mr. Achuthan has also indicated that he would like to establish a solar panel project at the old city landfill on Water Street.
He has not provided additional information to the city about that project, Mr. Mix said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who has tried to get the city to find a solar developer for the Water Street property, is excited about Mr. Achuthan’s proposal for the landfill.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said that the company will have to start from scratch for the hydro plant project.
He looks forward to hearing more about it.
Councilman Cliff Olney III has some questions about the project because the city can redevelop the old hydro plant on its own, he said.
Mr. Achuthan became interested in the project after driving by Sewall’s Island and noticing the old plant, Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Achuthan then brought up the subject with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith at a social event that he held in December and the mayor told him to contact the city manager.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, has been the pointman for the Convalt project at the airport for the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
Mr. Zembiec said he knew that Mr. Achuthan was talking to the city about renewable projects but didn’t have any further details.
“I wanted to wait until after to see what direction they were going to go,” he said.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
