HOUNSFIELD — Convalt Energy is close to arranging the last major financing for its massive solar panel manufacturing plant that it plans to build near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield.

Hari Achuthan, president and CEO of Convalt, confirmed Friday that he is negotiating with three large financial institutions from outside of the area and will select the one that offers him “the best terms” for the “permanent financing.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.