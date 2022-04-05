HOUNSFIELD — Robert and Inday VanEpps were curious about the mammoth solar panel manufacturing plant that would be built across the road from their Route 12F home. So they attended Tuesday night’s Hounsfield Town Planning Board meeting to find out more about the project.
The couple has lived on Route 12F for 40 years. They once owned 7 acres of the land where Convalt Energy plans to build the plant near the Watertown International Airport.
“My brother and I used to hunt deer over there,” Mr. VanEpps told Convalt officials after the meeting.
The VanEpps said they are satisfied with what Convalt officials discussed during a public hearing on Tuesday night. They met company officials afterward to find out more.
The plant’s employee parking lot would be closest to the couple’s home, while the truck entrance is planned for the west side of the building.
“I’m glad to hear that the trucks will be on the other side of the building,” Mrs. VanEpps said.
During the public hearing, the couple asked a few questions about the operations of the plant.
Another woman wanted to know about the plant’s dry pond system. Michael Lasell, an engineer with MBL Engineering, Mansville, assured her that no drainage water would end up on her property.
Mr. Lasell told the board that the company is working on making sure to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements for the building’s height, lighting and dry pond system because of the proximity to the airport.
While the renewable energy company cannot do anything about the plant not being seen from Route 12F, plans will call for using federal wetlands and some woodland as a buffer zone for the 300,000-square-foot facility, he said.
The company plans to return to the board next month for further discussion of the project
“Things are moving along pretty well,” Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin told company officials before they left.
The plant would initially employ 200 workers and operate 24/7, with 60 to 70 people working per shift.
Last week, the company announced plans to build a second plant at the airport business park.
If the project is fully developed, the Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years.
Convalt’s sister company, DigiCollect, a software company that manufactures sensors for monitoring residential grids and transmission lines, would also build a 50,000-square-foot facility near the airport.
