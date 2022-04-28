WATERTOWN — Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corporation, says he’s never been involved in a bigger project than the Convalt Energy solar panel manufacturing plant.
On Thursday, the local development corporation board talked about the company investing into a $40.45 million project that plans to employ 380 workers within three years of operation.
“It’s different than what we’ve ever dealt with before,” Mr. Rutherford said, “We’ve never done anything this big.”
The local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, approved a $300,000 bridge gap loan for the company on Thursday.
The participation loan will be combined with another $1.050 million loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and the Sackets Harbor Local Development Corporation that will be used for working capital.
The bridge gap funding will go toward trucking $8 million in solar plant equipment that the company purchased from SunPower, a defunct solar company in Hillsboro, Ore.
The first of more than 200 trucks hauling the equipment started arriving on Monday and will be stored in two north side buildings.
The equipment will be warehoused in an original New York Air Brake plant on Purdy Street and a Black Clawson building on North Pearl Street that recently housed a scrap metal business. Both are located within the city.
On Thursday afternoon, a crew from Lincoln Infrastruture, New York City, was doing some site work at the old Air Brake plant in preparation of the equipment storage.
Plans call for installing a tin roof on the steel structure where armored tanks were once built during World War II.
Watertown Trust board members learned that Hari Achuthan, CEO and founder of Convalt, is purchasing a third building where robotics and other high tech equipment will be stored.
Mr. Rutherford acknowledged that he was a little skeptical about the project when it was proposed in 2020. He now feels comfortable with the status of the project.
“This thing has come a long way and things are starting to happen,” Mr. Rutherford said.
Board member Michael Pierce asked a series of questions about the prospects of the company before voting for the $300,000 loan.
The company is waiting to hear about a $25 million loan from X-Caliber, an Irvington, N.Y., bank that provides financing for rural businesses through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
Next week, Convalt is expected to receive site plan approval for its 330,000-square-foot plant near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F.
The company wants to break ground by July 1 and be in operation at the beginning of the year.
The company would employ 122 in the first year of operation and grow to 382 by year three.
The old Air Brake structure continues to house the Living Waters Fellowship Church in a small section of the building.
Mr. Achuthan said Thursday that he plans to build a 5,000-square-foot church for its parishioners near the Purdy Street property to replace the meeting space that they now use.
