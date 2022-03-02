HOUNSFIELD — The company that plans to build a massive solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport has proposed a $5 billion energy generation and transmission project in Maine.
Convalt Energy has signed an agreement with economic developers in Maine to collaborate on a renewable energy project to provide transmission lines to about a dozen towns, starting in northern Maine and expanding south.
Plans also call for expanding solar, wind and waste-to-power in the state.
“It’s the first project of this size in the country looking to develop significant renewable energy,” Convalt founder and CEO Hari Achuthan said Wednesday.
He signed the deal Feb. 24 with the Katahdin Region Economic Development Corp. and the Lincoln Lakes Innovation Corp.
On Tuesday night, Convalt officials met with the Hounsfield Town Planning Board to give an update on the company’s plans to obtain site plan approval for a solar manufacturing plant that would be built near the airport on Route 12F.
Mr. Achuthan said the efforts in Maine and the solar panel plant in Hounsfield would be “wholly integrated.” The solar panels produced at the 330,000-square-foot plant would be utilized for the project in Maine, he said.
Last year, Convalt was not selected to construct transmission lines for a project in New York, so the company decided to take on a similar project in Maine, he said.
The company plans to expand the lines into Massachusetts and then bring them to New York state, he said.
It would take about two years to get through the permitting process for the Maine project, followed by two to three years of construction. Mr. Achuthan said it could lead to thousands of construction jobs and about 200 permanent positions with the company.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said the Maine project is good news for Convalt.
“They would have more customers for their business,” he said.
Not only would this provide a market for Convalt’s solar panels, but the Maine venture would provide revenue, Mr. Zembiec said.
The Hounsfield solar manufacturing plant would initially employ between 200 and 210 workers, with 60 to 70 working per shift. Convalt officials have a target date of May 1 to start construction.
The company hopes to complete its final design plans for the solar manufacturing plant in time for a public hearing before the town Planning Board on April 5.
If the Hounsfield project is fully developed, the Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years, according to the company. The company needs 300 megawatts of electricity for the proposed plant that would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
Convalt’s sister company, DigiCollect, a software company that manufactures sensors for monitoring residential grids and transmission lines, would also build a 50,000-square-foot facility near the airport.
