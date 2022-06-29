WATERTOWN — With a call for manufacturers to meet the nation’s solar needs, Convalt Energy said it now has a goal to more than triple production at a planned plant near the Watertown International Airport.
Even as he waits for construction to begin on the company’s first facility, company president and CEO Hari Achuthan said Convalt can triple production — from 3 to 10 gigawatts — of solar modules at a second plant it plans to build at the airport in the town of Hounsfield.
Mr. Achuthan’s comments came after the country’s largest power producers announced it formed the US Solar Buyer Consortium to support expansion of the domestic solar supply chain and drive the growth of the American solar industry.
The consortium was announced last week in the Wall Street Journal.
The consortium has launched a competitive “Request for Proposal” in a search for qualified manufacturers that can commit to supplying up to 7 GW of solar modules per year starting from 2024.
Mr. Achuthan said Convalt plans to submit a bid to the consortium, consisting of AES Corporation, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables and D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments.
The consortium comes at a time when Convalt has started designing a second 300,000-square-foot plant that would produce solar modules and be in operation by the end of 2024.
“In effect, our strategy is on the right trajectory and we expected this to happen a few years ago,” Mr. Achuthan said.
Convalt hopes to break ground on the first plant, a solar panel manufacturing facility, in July.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the buying consortium will encourage a stable, domestic supply chain for solar modules. The consortium believes that the American-made solar industry has the potential to create more than 250,000 new permanent jobs and 50,000 construction jobs by 2035.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, expressed confidence that Convalt can capitalize on the country’s new demand and is in position to become an industry leader.
“The timing of the consortium’s announcement aligns well with the Convalt project,” he said. “In accelerating Convalt’s plans for growth, this is good for the region as well.”
Looking at what’s going on in the country with the solar industry, he also stressed that Mr. Achuthan was right on target with his “original analysis of where things were heading and the wisdom of his forward-looking strategy.”
The company plans to manufacture ingot wafer cells at the second facility.
The solar ingot is a raw material used for manufacturing solar cells. The ingots form the first step in the manufacturing of the solar wafers, which are used as a base for the manufacturing of solar panels.
“This will require substantial capital, which we are confident in raising,” Mr. Achuthan said.
Mr. Zembiec and the economic development agency have been working with Convalt to construct its first 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant that would create 320 jobs within three years and a potential for hundreds more in the future.
To get ready for operations of the first plant, Convalt recently moved all of the equipment from a defunct solar manufacturing plant in Oregon.
The equipment is being stored in a pair of buildings on the city’s north side.
That first facility would produce 900 megawatts of solar panels, starting in the second quarter of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.