HOUNSFIELD — Convalt Energy might be able to start work on its massive solar panel plant near the Watertown International Airport before hearing about a $25 million loan.

David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said he plans to ask his board at its Nov. 3 meeting to allow the company to start site work for the 300,000-square-feet plant off Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.

Solar project seeks to start

Convalt plans to use equipment now stored at the New York Air Brake complex in its solar panel manufacturing site planned for Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield. Watertown Daily Times
