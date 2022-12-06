Convalt courting Thailand officials

Hari Achuthan, CEO and president of Convalt Energy, describes plans to construct a 300,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant in Hounsfield to a delegation from Thailand on Thursday. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy Inc. and EGATi — Thailand’s state-operated energy agency — has announced that they have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to invest minority equity in Convalt’s solar manufacturing business and in renewable power projects in the United States.

The memo of understanding promotes a collaboration in the energy sector between the U.S. and Thailand under the United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue, in job creation and working toward a carbon neutrality society, according to a news release.

