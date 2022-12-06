WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy Inc. and EGATi — Thailand’s state-operated energy agency — has announced that they have entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to invest minority equity in Convalt’s solar manufacturing business and in renewable power projects in the United States.
The memo of understanding promotes a collaboration in the energy sector between the U.S. and Thailand under the United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue, in job creation and working toward a carbon neutrality society, according to a news release.
Under the MOU, Convalt is looking to partner with EGATi to a create the Maine Energy Corridor by developing renewable power projects and a high-voltage transmission line in Maine and other states in the Northeast, Convalt officials said.
The two entities also plan to work on projects in the Mekong region of Southeast Asia.
The MOU was signed on Monday in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Angus S. King, I-Maine.
Three EGATi representatives visited Watertown last week to tour Convalt’s site of a planned 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield and talk to company officials about the company’s projects.
The facility would produce 1.2 million gigawatts of solar panels starting in December 2023. A second plant would go on line in 2025, Convalt President and CEO Hari Achuthan has said.
The first plant would employ 300 and the second nearly 2,000 workers.
The group visiting from Thailand took a tour of the airport site; stopped at a Watertown warehouse where robotics and other equipment is stored before it would be used in the plant; and visited a Convalt greenhouse/solar project in Redwood.
