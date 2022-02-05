HOUNSFIELD — Hari Achuthan faces a couple of obstacles in order to get a mammoth solar panel manufacturing plant built near the airport in the town of Hounsfield.
National Grid has provided a $19 million price tag to get power to the planned 350,000-square-foot solar panel plant he plans to build near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F.
Last week, Mr. Achuthan, CEO of Convalt Energy and DigiCollect, learned that it would take until possibly May before the Hounsfield Town Planning Board can go through the site plan approval process for the plant, considered one of the largest economic development projects in Jefferson County’s history.
In an interview last week, Mr. Achuthan insisted he’ll work through the issues.
“When you have a difficult situation, you innovate,” he said. “We’re innovating.”
Mr. Achuthan blasted National Grid for its estimated cost to get energy to the site. He was astounded when the utility company told him it would cost $19 million to bring power to the site.
“$19 million is a ridiculous number,” he said. “$19 million is just ridiculous.”
Mr. Achuthan said it should cost in the $5 million to $6 million range to obtain electricity to power the $63 million manufacturing plant that would make solar panels.
POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS
With its electric bill costing nearly four times Convalt’s estimate, Mr. Achuthan is exploring other options, including creating a solar panel farm and gas-powered generation facility on site.
“We might do on-site ourselves,” Mr. Achuthan said.
He’s exploring a series of other alternative renewable energy sources.
The company and the power giant are still talking about the deal. Convalt’s engineer on the project discussed the situation again last week.
Mr. Achuthan expects to make a decision in about a month.
“National Grid has been in contact with Convalt since the earliest stages of the project, consulting with their corporate team and engineers to determine the needs of this project,” said National Grid spokesman Jared Paventi. “Our designers have created concepts to serve Convalt’s needs.”
If a deal can be worked out, National Grid would install a major three-mile transmission line to the site and build a customer-owned substation for the cutting-edge plants.
The “conceptual estimate” also would include all required regulatory approvals and the procurement of supplies and materials, Mr. Paventi said. It would not include other costs, including property rights.
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Last month, Mr. Achuthan approached the city of Watertown about possibly purchasing an old hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island.
He’s also expressed interest in leasing the city’s former landfill on Water Street to construct a solar panel farm on the site.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, working with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA, is conducting a $50,000 feasibility study to determine if the old St. Regis Paper Mill in Deferiet could be used for a solar project for Convalt.
The hope is that those ideas could provide energy sources for the manufacturing plant at the airport, Mr. Achuthan said.
He told the Hounsfield Town Planning Board last week that the community could benefit from renewable energy that Convalt and DigiCollect doesn’t need.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could provide renewable energy to the community?” Mr. Achuthan said.
It might have looked like the defunct Sewall’s Island hydro plant came out of the blue, said David J. Zembiec, executive director of Jefferson County Economic Development, the JCIDA’s sister agency. But that’s the way Mr. Achuthan works, Mr. Zembiec said. The businessman looks at ways to move past obstacles, and the hydro plant could be a way.
“He looks at the long term,” Mr. Zembiec said.
NEXT STEPS
In the short term, the JCIDA has to help Convalt get through the site plan approval process with the Hounsfield Town Planning Board.
Mr. Achuthan, Convalt’s chief strategy officer Michael Wiser, JCEDC deputy executive Marshall Weir, and others involved in the project met last week with town planners to talk about the process.
They were greeted with sobering news that the site plan process will take until probably May, rather than just a month.
Planning Board Chairwoman Yvonne Podvin told them that the planning board has to follow the process and it takes longer because it’s such a large project.
Town planners can’t act on the project until the JCIDA transfers the property to Convalt, she warned them.
The company needs to submit a full application and set of plans by next month. A public hearing must be held, and the Jefferson County Planning Board must review the plans.
And the town has been waiting for the JCIDA to submit a change in property lines for the site. Mr. Zembiec said the property adjustment — combining four or five smaller parcels into a 26-acre site for the company — is not a complicated matter. The JCIDA will get that done soon.
As for the property transfer, Mr. Zembiec said Convalt has a land development agreement with the JCIDA. A simple letter to the JCIDA notifying the town that the agency has an agreement with the company for the property will resolve that issue and allow the town to start the process, he said.
Mr. Wiser blamed himself for the misunderstanding.
“We’ll resolve it,” Mr. Achuthan said.
With the company wanting to get shovels into the ground as soon as possible, Mr. Achuthan said the delay in getting approval would postpone construction about a month.
The planning board chairwoman said it’s feasible to get the process completed by about May 1, while Mr. Achuthan hopes a special meeting can be scheduled in mid-April to finalize things with the town.
To make up for the lost time, construction could take place 24/7, he said. He still thinks it’s possible that part of the plant could be in operation by the end of the year.
FORT DRUM PLAYS ROLE
For more than a year, Mr. Zembiec and the two economic development agencies have been working on bringing Convalt and DigiCollect to reality.
Initially, the plant would employ between 200 and 210 employees, with about 70 working on one of three shifts.
The Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years, according to the company.
Its sister company, DigiCollect, a software company that manufactures sensors for monitoring residential grids and transmission lines, would also build a 50,000-square-foot facility near the airport.
As he has said when he first proposed the project, Mr. Achuthan will rely on Fort Drum soldiers, retired 10th Mountain Division servicemen and servicewomen, and their spouses to work at the plant.
He’s working with the military installation’s transitional program, which helps soldiers retire from the Army and start their new lives.
He’s already hired eight full-time retired soldiers and their wives, he said.
Among these are retired Col. Matthew Morris, the company’s chief operating officer and Fort Drum’s former logistics officer; Mr. Wiser, a retired colonel who was Drum’s liaison to the Army Reserves and serves as Convalt’s chief strategy officer; and Meredith Taylor, a Fort Drum wife who’s the company’s talent specialist. All eight employees will be shareholders in the company.
Each year, about 200 Fort Drum soldiers stay in the north country after they retire, 200 decide to go where they can find a job and another 200 go back to their hometowns, Mr. Zembiec said.
Convalt hopes to convince retired soldiers to stay in the area and work at Convalt, he said.
CONFIDENCE IN FUTURE
Despite the issues with power and the town, Mr. Zembiec hasn’t lost confidence in Mr. Achuthan, whom he describes as possibly the Elon Musk of renewable energy.
He’s impressed with Mr. Achuthan’s credentials, which include getting solar panel plants operating in Asia and Africa. He’ll get it done here, too, Mr. Zembiec said.
While planning the airport project, Mr. Achuthan also is working on a series of other energy projects in the state and in Maine, he said.
The county’s economic development officer admitted that sometimes he wonders to himself “is it too big to be true?” — that he’s involved in bringing such a huge project to the north country.
But those thoughts go back to Mr. Achuthan.
“More and more, I have confidence in Hari,” he said, stressing that Mr. Achuthan has the energy, knowledge and drive to do what he says he’s going to do.
And the north country would be at the center of those endeavors, Mr. Zembiec said.
“We want to make the world green again,” Mr. Wiser said. “We want to make the world cool.”
But the company still has a lot of work to do before the plant begins to make American-made solar panels.
