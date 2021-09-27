WATERTOWN — A vacant building at County Route 62 and Cady Road that housed an exterminator business might soon be a convenience store and gas station.
The Jefferson County Planning Board will consider the project in the former Arrow Pest Control, 19784 Cady Road, on Tuesday afternoon.
Two weeks ago, the town of Watertown Planning Board reviewed the site plans for the convenience store, near the entrance of Exit 44 off Interstate 81, but took no action.
Tom Ross, who is designing the project is expected to get approval at the Oct. 6 meeting.
The developer is the Avichal Corporation, which is associated with the owners of Jefferson Dental Health. Plans call for renovating the interior of the 2,307-square-foot building but only cosmetic work is expected for its exterior.
Town planners expressed concerns that the setback for the canopy for the six gas pumps is too close to both Cady Road and Route 62. The developer will have to get an area variance because of that.
Construction is slated for next spring.
The county planning board meeting will be held virtually, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The convenience store will offer coffee, donuts and other items typical for that type of business, Mr. Ross said.
