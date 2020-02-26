WATERTOWN — COR Development Corp. is not satisfied with its $838,500 assessment on the old Mercy Hospital site.
The Syracuse development company wants the assessment to be lowered to $250,000.
In November, COR put the vacant 5.9-acre parcel at 217 Stone St. on the market seven years after demolishing the hospital in preparation for a redevelopment plan that never happened.
The company isn’t advertising an asking price for the property — located between Stone and Arsenal streets and South Massey and Sherman streets — making City Assessor Brian S. Phelps wonder if the two issues were related.
COR is also fighting its assessment to a 1.15-acre site, a former parking lot at 213 Stone St. Mr. Phelps assessed that parcel at $172,000, while COR has notified the city the property’s full value is worth $75,000.
COR filed challenges to the assessment for both properties on Grievance Day on Feb. 11, Mr. Phelps said.
The city’s Assessment Review Board heard the company’s arguments that day and asked for COR attorney Deborah Sullivan, of the law firm of Barclay and Damon, to answer some questions about the issue.
They had until Tuesday to respond. The board meets on Thursday. COR needed to complete an appraisal on the property.
COR actually owns nine parcels near the old hospital property but only filed grievances on the main parcel and the former parking lot. The company also owns property along Sherman Street where three houses were demolished and property adjacent to the former parking lot.
Mr. Phelps doesn’t know why the company didn’t file grievances on the other nearby properties it owns.
Ms. Sullivan could not be reached for comment.
The site is shovel-ready, after about $4 million in state money was invested to demolish the former Mercy Hospital and to complete an environmental cleanup and remediation of the site in 2014.
COR originally planned to invest $70 million to transform the site into 40,000 square feet of retail and office space and 160 to 200 apartments.
The redevelopment project stalled because two of the company’s officers, Steven Aiello and Joseph Girardi, were convicted on federal corruption charges not related to the Mercy project.
Their cases are in appeal.
COR also owns Beaver Meadows apartment complex and the Target plaza, off Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
