MASSENA — The village of Massena has $600,000 in grant funding available as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The Core of the Community Fund provides matching grant funds for commercial building façade improvements and other revitalization efforts within the Massena DRI target area. It was one of eight projects that got the green light from state officials after Massena was awarded $10 million from the DRI program in 2021.
Funding is available for-profit entities, not-for-profit entities and individuals/business owners. Eligible applicants include owners of properties and businesses within the DRI target area or owners of prospective businesses that will be located within the DRI target area
The fund will give grants for revitalization efforts and technical assistance to help businesses build. It will go toward smaller businesses who may not have been able to meet the match requirements for DRI projects.
Among the projects eligible for funding are facade improvements, new business signage and awnings, business renovation and expansion projects, and conversion of vacant space into new commercial, residential or mixed-use. It aims to foster a more vibrant, prosperous, and inclusive downtown area that supports businesses and fortifies the community.
The project selection criteria will prioritize projects that will reduce blight, contribute to the economic recovery of the downtown, promote community development, create jobs, and allow businesses to expand their service offerings.
“We’re dedicated to Massena’s continuous growth and development. With the Core of the Community Fund, we are confident that we can spark positive change, stimulate our local economy, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
The property owner must contribute cash to cover at least 50% of all project costs, or 25% for nonprofit applicants. The property owner is required to cover the total cost of the project after the maximum grant amount has been applied, which may be greater than 50% of the project costs. The property owner will also be required to contribute cash to cover any excess cost including the cost of ineligible improvements and the extra cost incurred when the property owner does not select the contractor who submitted the lowest bid or quote.
“This is a catalytic fund that can provide for a range of smaller downtown projects that didn’t meet the DRI threshold of a $100,000 match. Projects such as façade improvements, public art, public realm improvements, and physical improvements to existing and/or vacant commercial or mixed-use space that will fundamentally change the downtown and how it is perceived will be considered for funding,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 17.
A second round of funding may be announced if not all funds are expended in the first round.
