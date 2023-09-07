MASSENA — The village of Massena has $600,000 in grant funding available as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Core of the Community Fund provides matching grant funds for commercial building façade improvements and other revitalization efforts within the Massena DRI target area. It was one of eight projects that got the green light from state officials after Massena was awarded $10 million from the DRI program in 2021.

