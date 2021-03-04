WATERTOWN — A popular health food chain, founded in Syracuse, is opening a restaurant in a small plaza at outer Arsenal Street and Route 202 in the town of Watertown.
CoreLife Eatery, known for its salads, announced on its corporate Facebook page its plans to enter the already busy Watertown restaurant market.
Peter Souch, an owner of the Watertown CoreLife Eatery, declined to comment Thursday, saying that he was not ready to talk about the venture.
“We’re fixing up the building and all that,” he said.
Work began in the former Verizon store a few months ago.
The corporate Facebook page indicated that the restaurant is hiring for all positions.
Founded in Syracuse in 2015, the chain has more than 60 locations, according to the CoreLife Eatery website.
In New York state, the chain has three CoreLife Eatery restaurants each in Syracuse and Rochester, four in the Albany area and one each in Utica, Ithaca and Binghamton.
The chain also has opened restaurants in 11 other states.
The chain got its start with a restaurant just north of Syracuse in May 2015, and several members of its leadership team live in Central New York.
The chain was founded by Vestal resident Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman and CEO, who also was involved in several Moe’s restaurants in Syracuse and in Hoopla Frozen Yogurt.
