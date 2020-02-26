LOWVILLE — A Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension team member was recognized as the state Educator of the Year by the state Beef Producers Association.
Mellissa Spence, agricultural outreach educator for the Extension, was cited for setting up Beef Quality Assurance programs for producers and transporters; marketing the Your Beef workshop; participating in courses and presentations like the Basic Cow Reproduction 101 Course with a local veterinarian and the All About Beef program at a popular meat market, according to a news release on her award.
Her work with the Beef Industry Council to inform beef producers and the public of the facts on beef, especially helping producers remain aware of the latest research from Cornell University among other institutions, also helped to win her the award.
“I am just so proud of her,” said Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension Executive Director Michele Ledoux, adding that Ms. Spence has a high level of dedication to her work.
Cornell University’s Dr. Michael Baker presented a plaque to Ms. Spence on Feb. 7 at the state Beef Producers Conference in Syracuse. She was nominated for the honor by the Region 7 Beef Producers.
