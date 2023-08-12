MASSENA — A Cornell University doctoral student whose family resides in Akwesasne has a concern about the potential release of PCB-contaminated air at the North Country Data Center, located at the former Alcoa East site.
North Country Data Center is a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency mining company, Coinmint. It set up its operation in 2018.
Marina Johnson-Zafiris has written a “call to action” requesting “comprehensive air-quality and community health testing to evaluate the severity of PCB air volatilization caused by bitcoin cooling fans,” a full halt of all bitcoin mining operations until testing is analyzed and reviewed, “comprehensive thermal air pollution permitting” by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and access to all leasing documents between Arconic and Coinmint, as well as Arconic’s agreement with the New York Power Authority.
“I wrote it mainly because in academics your first instinct is to write an essay. That’s why I originally wrote that piece,” she said.
She has been sending the call to action predominantly to people in the Akwesasne community and colleagues. She said some environmental agencies that she has contacted have shown little interest in her concerns.
“There is like, essentially, ‘that’s out of our control,’” she said.
She learned about the North Country Data Center while researching another cryptocurrency mining operation near Seneca Lake.
“My family is from Akwesasne, but I am a second-year student in the computer and information science program at Cornell. I was conducting research over on Seneca Lake about the Greenidge bitcoin mining facility. Through that case study, we were doing a lot of Freedom of Information Law requests and at one point we requested from the New York DEC all the documents regarding any bitcoin mining facilities in New York,” Johnson-Zafiris said.
She said they had some notes regarding the former Alcoa East site and, after more exploration on the internet, learned about the North Country Data Center.
“But there wasn’t much that was discussing it,” she said.
Johnson-Zafiris said the site was attractive to a bitcoin mining operation in part because of the cheap and abundant electricity provided by the Moses-Saunders Power Dam.
But, she said, her research indicated the operation is located “in a Superfund site known for its primary contaminants of concern including PCBs, cyanide, dioxins, dibenzofurans, fluoride, benzo(b)fluoranthene, benzo(k)fluoranthene, chrysene, fluoranthene and pyrene.”
Johnson-Zafiris said Coinmint uses open-air sourced cooling to maintain the temperature of the data center, and that’s where the issue lies.
Cool air flows into the rooms from the open floors, goes up to a vaulted ceiling and out the monoduct, sending that exhaust to the outside where it won’t overheat the machines.
“PCBs contained in the soil surrounding and beneath the facility are volatilized by heat,” she said. “Atmospheric transport is the major mode of global dispersal of PCBs. In addition, for sediments that have undergone extensive anaerobic microbial PCB dechlorination, such as those at Alcoa East, volatilization is more extensive.”
PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — are industrial chemicals used in manufacturing at sites like this until they were banned in the U.S. in 1979.
Johnson-Zafiris said that to her knowledge, there are no filters or air scrubbers to prevent the fans from “pulling in toxicant infested air, volatilizing it through heat exposure and pushing it out to open air where it blows downstream over Akwesasne, potentially exposing thousands of people to outdoor air PCB exposure.”
She said they need confirmation that PCBs are being volatile, “even if it’s at a chronic low range.”
“There needs to be air scrubbers or some sort of permitting process,” Johnson-Zafiris said.
She said she hopes turning to the public with her call to action will bring about awareness of the concerns.
“I think the best bet is turning to the public and giving them an awareness that this could be a really, really bad issue and then using that public interface and public outcry to get things moving along,” she said.
Coinmint officials did not respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.