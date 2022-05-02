WATERTOWN — After weeks of debate, the proposed Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street cleared a major hurdle on Monday night.
By a 3-2 vote, the City Council voted to approve a zoning change needed for the project to proceed.
The Stewart’s Shop would replace an existing store at 1226 Washington St., just blocks down from the proposed store.
“It’s a big win for the city and for Stewart’s,” Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, said after the vote.
The project has been stalled as residents have expressed concerns about traffic, gas fumes, a decrease in property values and the store changing the character of the neighborhood.
Council members Patrick J. Hickey, Cliff G. Olney III and Sarah V. Compo Pierce agreed to change the zoning for an adjoining house at 108 Flower Ave. E. That property needed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business.
Three vacant lots that front Washington Street have the correct zoning.
Before Monday’s meeting, council members said they received numerous comments from residents who opposed and supported the project.
“It was a very difficult issue, very difficult for Flower Avenue East residents who have lived there for decades,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said. “Either way, not everyone was going to be happy.”
The three council members who support the new store said that Stewart’s made a series of changes to address residents’ concerns.
The company has reduced the footprint of the new store from 3,975 square feet to 3,445, decreased the number of fuel pumps and plans to use a small portion of the property next door at 108 Flower Ave. East for a zone change.
Even though she voted against it, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero acknowledged Stewart’s changed features of the planned store with the addition of a dormer and cupula, making it look more like a house.
While she could see both sides of the issue, Councilwoman Ruggiero said she ended up having to oppose it because the people who will be directly impacted by the new store were against it.
In voting against it, Mayor Smith agreed with Flower Avenue East residents who have expressed concerns that the store would create more traffic along their street.
“You’re going to have a fundamental change to Washington Street,” he said, adding it would be adding a retail business along that section of the street.
The project still has to clear some additional hurdles.
But Mr. Marshall said he and the city now know the “path forward” for the project.
With the zoning change, the planning board needs to review the site plans and send it back to council for a special-use permit because the store will sell gas.
Stewart’s wants to replace the existing store, located at Washington and Elm streets, because it is on a small parcel with parking issues at the site.
