Council hears landlord concerns about destructive tenants

Trina Kuon expresses the frustration that she and her boyfriend, William M. Bonner, share about property damage caused by tenants. She showed a large photo of a pile of trash that tenants left in front of one of Mr. Bonner’s properties in Watertown during a forum Friday afternoon. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Landlord William M. Bonner wasn’t allowed to remove a pile of trash in the front yard of a tenant’s apartment because they claimed to police it was private property.

He also was facing a violation from the city codes office for the unsightly garbage.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.