WATERTOWN — Landlord William M. Bonner wasn’t allowed to remove a pile of trash in the front yard of a tenant’s apartment because they claimed to police it was private property.
He also was facing a violation from the city codes office for the unsightly garbage.
That was one of the stories that eight landlords described during a listening session at Flower Memorial Library on Friday afternoon.
Holding up a large photo of the pile of garbage, furniture and other items, Mr. Bonner’s girlfriend, Trina Kuan, expressed the frustrations that they share.
“It’s nuts,” she said.
The session was organized by City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce and was attended by the full council.
Earlier this year, a group of local landlords and contractors showed up at council meetings to voice concerns that the city doesn’t do enough to protect them from tenants who damage their apartments.
There’s a lot of anger between landlords and tenants surrounding the issue, Ms. Kuan said. Landlords cannot afford to make repairs on leaky roofs because they’re taking care of damages caused by tenants, she added.
Landlords insist that tenants should be held accountable for their actions. They said that the state’s COVID-19 policies allowing tenants to temporarily not pay rent created some of the current problems. New York laws also only protect tenants, they said.
The landlord/tenant issue surfaced in Watertown when Mr. Bonner started asking questions about why a tenant hadn’t been arrested after he said his property was left with $35,000 in damages last year.
In 2022, Mr. Bonner spent $80,000 on damaged apartments and making other repairs to his 10 units. He had to do something to recoup those losses, Ms. Kuan said, so he raised rents from $600 to $1,800.
Property manager Stephen Byers, whose company Forte Management Group takes care of nearly 300 units, said he also has had a problem with damaged units and bad tenants.
He had trouble getting three tenants out of an apartment at 334 Clay St. that was trashed and where he said 2,000 hypodermic needles were found.
Finally, Mr. Byers got some help from city codes after a leak in the roof was discovered that caused an electrical problem. The place was condemned because it posed a safety risk, he said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who has been an advocate for landlords, said the issues with property damage revolves around a host of other problems that the city faces.
Drugs, homelessness, crime and poverty are intertwined with the damage imposed to rental property, he said.
“It doesn’t impact just landlords,” Mr. Bonner said. “It impacts the entire community.”
Some of the landlords blamed law enforcement for not doing enough to help them with bad tenants. They don’t seem to care, Ms. Kuan said.
But Mr. Byers said city codes and law enforcement “have been fantastic” with their support.
He also said that program established by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services at one of the buildings that he manages could help.
A 12-unit apartment building at 140 High St. became a haven for drugs and had to be condemned because of its condition. The building then went through major repairs and reopened. When it did, the social services department opened an office inside. Staff members now monitor tenants to make sure that any problems don’t get out of hand, Mr. Byers said.
A DSS office also opened in 661 Factory St., a large apartment building that shed light on the city’s homeless problem two years ago.
During the two-hour meeting, council members mostly listened to what the landlords had to say.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith thinks that tenants have to be held accountable and that landlords should approach state officials about changing New York’s landlord/tenant laws.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey offered a couple of ideas that might help landlords.
After hearing that landlords have difficulty obtaining police reports about their damaged units, he suggested that someone in official capacity, like the codes office, could provide that information to landlords so they can file claims with their insurance companies.
Landlords can also put together some kind of peer court that can be used to track bad tenants and share information with each other as to which tenants to avoid.
After meeting with council members, landlords said they appreciated that elected officials listened to their complaints.
Maybe now council members might understand the situation that landlords face, they said.
