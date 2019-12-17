WATERTOWN — The new City Council will decide the fate of a downtown property owner’s request to replace two existing billboards with digital signs on his Court Street building.
The current City Council agreed to set a public hearing on Jan. 6 for the public to give input on establishing a proposed six-month, citywide moratorium on illuminated billboards.
But council members said Monday night that they haven’t heard of anyone against electronic billboards and the city should work with the building owner, Jake Johnson, to allow the digital signs on his building.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said the city has wanted to be more business friendly.
“We have an opportunity here,” he said.
Saying she’s heard no one against digital billboards, Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero supports holding the public hearing but is not necessarily for the moratorium.
Mr. Johnson feels like he’s been singled out by the city for not proceeding with his proposal, she said.
Despite the lengthy discussion, it will be the new council that will listen to residents express their views on the moratorium and vote on it.
Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith and new Councilman Jesse Roshia take office on Jan. 1 and will be involved in the decision process for electronic signs.
The subject of digital billboards recently came up after the city’s Code Enforcement Office denied a request to allow Mr. Johnson to replace two existing billboards with digital signs on the roof of his building at 104 Court St.
In denying Mr. Johnson’s sign application, the Codes Enforcement Office decided the billboards would be too much of a distraction to tenants in the Woolworth building across the street and to motorists driving through the area.
Mr. Johnson, who attended Monday’s council meeting, left after the discussion.
