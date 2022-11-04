Officials tour Watertown golf club

Watertown Golf Club, 1 Thompson Park. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The pending purchase of the Watertown Golf Club by the city is expected to come up at Monday night’s City Council meeting with the first formal vote on whether to move ahead to buy the golf course from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.

City officials have been working on the pending deal since a majority of council came out in favor of purchasing nine holes of the golf club that’s adjacent to the city-owned Thompson Park on Oct. 17.

