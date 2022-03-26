WATERTOWN — The Stewart’s Shops project on Washington Street is getting a second chance.
At Monday night’s meeting, the City Council failed to introduce a resolution to make a zoning change, stopping the project in its tracks.
But Councilman Cliff G. Olney III intends to bring the project back for a vote during the April 4 council meeting. He supports the project.
He insists that Stewart’s deserves an up or down vote. That didn’t happen Monday night.
“They deserve a vote,” he said on Friday, adding that he was “dumbfounded” when council members didn’t introduce it on Monday night.
He said he regrets that he didn’t do it himself.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, remains disappointed that the project didn’t move forward. He was flabbergasted it didn’t get a vote.
By failing to get a vote, the proposal never got to the point in which council members could deliberate it, have a chance to look at modifications to the project or mitigate the site.
“There were some options that were missed,” Mr. Marshall said.
Noting that the eight employees at the existing store, 1226 Washington St., have a combined payroll of $250,000, Mr. Marshall says the existing store badly needs to be replaced because of its condition and its position on a cramped parcel.
Stewart’s wants to replace the 2,500-square-foot store with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
The plans needed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the project to proceed. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
Councilman Olney said he plans to introduce a resolution pertaining to the environmental impact of the project.
On Friday, Councilwomen Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Lisa A. Ruggiero said they would only go forward with the project if the Ballston Spa company eliminates the need for the zoning change.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey suggested removing the planned entrance on Flower Avenue East.
Going through the required State Environmental Quality Review, or SEQR, council members will consider such things as traffic volume and whether the project changes the character of the neighborhood.
At last week’s meeting, neighborhood opposition stopped plans for the new store. Neighbors who spoke that night overwhelmingly opposed the new store.
They cited traffic that would leave the store and make a right on Flower Avenue East. There were also concerns about property values going down, the dangers of fuel odors and their neighborhood changing with a gas station and convenience store at the corner.
However, both Mr. Marshall and Councilman Olney pointed out that the city’s comprehensive plan allows for retail development on that section of Washington Street.
According to the comprehensive plan, that site is part of an Urban Mixed Use area between downtown and residential neighborhoods. It’s basically a zone that transitions between the two areas, but development must be compatible to the residential area.
The store itself also fits the description of the type of buildings that are recommended in the Urban Mixed Use area.
According to a city planning staff report for the project last year, the site plans were consistent with what’s in an Urban Mixed Use area, Mr. Marshall said.
Council members will have the final say on what happens with the proposed store. They could decide to vote down the SEQR resolution, which would be something that has never happened before for a project, according to Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
If council approves the SEQR, the project would go back to the city Planning Board for a site plan review and special use permit because the store involves selling gas.
If that happens, council members would then vote on the zone change.
According to Mr. Lumbis, the question is: Is the new store compatible to the residential area?
Councilors could vote the zoning change down if they are still not comfortable with how the store would impact the neighborhood.
“They could vote their conscience,” city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said.
At least then, Stewart’s would be getting a vote, Councilman Olney said.
By a 5-1 vote in October, the city Planning Board recommended the zoning change.
In 2012, the three Washington Street properties were rezoned from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before the three apartment buildings there were demolished.
Ironically, the members who served on the Planning Board back then were upset that council members didn’t take their recommendation not to allow the change to Neighborhood Business, citing that it would open up development for a gas station or convenience store.
Planning Board member William R. “Randy” Fipps resigned over the issue.
