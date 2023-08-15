CANTON — Saying that five requirements were not met, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board denied a special use permit for a solar array at 268 Route 310 in the town of Canton.
Planner 1 Preston Santimaw said the developer had not proposed any wildlife-friendly fencing; the site displaced soils in active agricultural production; although there was a proposal for a contact sign, no warning sign was included in the site plan; no decommissioning plan or bond was included in the application; and width requirements for the access road were not met at the highway entrance.
The developer was seeking a special-use permit for two separate arrays, Grassy Grove Solar East and Grassy Grove Solar West. The property is zoned rural and is within an agricultural district. He said the site is currently in active agricultural production for both corn and hay.
“This is for two 5-megawatt AC solar arrays. The fenced area for both sites totals around 48.5 acres. The west site has a fenced area of 22.4 acres and the east site has a fenced area of 26.1 acres, and that’s all from a 92.31-acre parcel,” Santimaw said. “The applicant has proposed for all the setback requirements to be met, as well as vegetative screening, fencing and signage. There was no proposed project lifespan that we were able to find in the application.”
The entrance to the site from the highway is about 20 feet wide, and then drops to 15 feet where the interconnection between the two access roads will be located. Then, farther down, it drops to about 12 feet wide.
Santimaw said there are a number of requirements for the site plan. They include conforming to applicable setback requirements; having a minimum setback of 25 feet from property lines; having a setback of 100 feet from residential neighbors; providing fence screening around all equipment adjacent from residential properties and roads; and using wildlife-friendly fencing when solar facility footprints are greater than 5 acres.
In addition, he said, “Major solar systems shall minimize the displacement of prime soils that are in active agricultural production. That is the big wording right here.”
Also, on-site utility lines should be located underground; a sign no more than 12 square feet must be displayed on or near the main access point, listing the facility name, owner and emergency phone number; warning signs no more than 4 square feet must be placed at the base of all pad-mounted transformers and substations to indicate voltage; a decommissioning plan and bond must be established; and roadways within the site must be built along field edges and elevation contours where practical and constructed at grade, and have a maximum width of 16 feet.
“As far as the requirements that were not met in the application, we didn’t find any proposed wildlife-friendly fencing. There wasn’t any warning signs. We didn’t see a decommissioning plan or bond included. The width requirements just at the entrance were not met. And the bigger one is that the site displaces soils in active agricultural production,” Santimaw said.
However, he said, “Staff does acknowledge that the town planning board can overturn this as they have done in the past.”
In that case, he said there are recommendations that board should consider if approving the site plan. Among them, they suggest that the applicant ensure that the displacement of prime, prime if drained, and statewide significant soils be reduced as much as possible to be in line with the town solar code; and that the applicant include all requirements specified in the town solar code for special-use permits.
The approval wold be valid for one year to obtain a building permit. If the developer does not secure a building permit during the one-year period, the approval becomes null and void.
They also had some “non-binding recommendations” — ensuring the applicant contracts with a small livestock grazing operation for maintenance and continued agricultural use; minimizing cybersecurity threats to the electrical grid by submitting evidence that malware prevention, detection and mitigation software or programming had been installed where electronic information exchanges take place between the solar array and the utility’s distribution control system; and submitting Payment in Lieu of Taxes documentation if the developer is seeking a PILOT agreement.
Liza Schepps, representing the developer, addressed some of the concerns, including the decommissioning plan and bond, which she said was submitted with their application and was being reviewed by legal counsel.
“We’re in the early stages of the permitting process with the county, but it has been submitted with our application,” she said.
Schepps said they also address a wildlife-friendly fence in their plan, but said they were happy to edit their current proposal “to allow for the critter space.”
She said warning signs would also be added as requested by the planning board, and they are working with the Department of Transportation on width requirements for the road.
“We’ve gone back and forth about the design and the width, which is how we landed on the proposal with this current road. We have submitted to DOT for that permit and we’ll proceed through that process,” she said.
Regarding concerns about agricultural land, Schepps said they are also addressing that.
“We have carved out two sections, a 14-acre section and then another 8-acre section that’s currently being farmed. That will likely continue to be farmed,” she said.
