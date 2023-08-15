County planners deny proposed Canton solar array

Saying that five requirements were not met, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board denied a special-use permit for a solar array at 268 Route 310 in the town of Canton. Video screenshot

CANTON — Saying that five requirements were not met, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board denied a special use permit for a solar array at 268 Route 310 in the town of Canton.

Planner 1 Preston Santimaw said the developer had not proposed any wildlife-friendly fencing; the site displaced soils in active agricultural production; although there was a proposal for a contact sign, no warning sign was included in the site plan; no decommissioning plan or bond was included in the application; and width requirements for the access road were not met at the highway entrance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.