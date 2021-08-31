WATERTOWN — Jefferson County planners on Tuesday got a look at Watertown Savings Bank’s new lending center project on Clinton Street.
Developer Michael E. Lundy presented plans for demolishing a building next to the main branch, replacing The Clinton Building, 145 Clinton St., and constructing a two-story, 14,000-square-foot lending center.
The new structure will feature a second-floor, 50-foot sky bridge.
Jefferson County Planner Andy Nevin wondered why the bank needs an entrance in front of the sky bridge when it would have two other entrances.
“The idea is to have a campus feel,” he said, referring to the bank, a project he intends to pursue next door and the adjacent Best Western.
The developer also is getting a zoning change from limited business to downtown to allow for parking in front of the building and make the site plan “valid,” Mr. Lundy.
Now that the county planning board gave its blessing, the project will go before the city planning board in September.
If all goes well, construction would start next spring, take 12 months to complete and be ready for occupancy at the end of 2022.
