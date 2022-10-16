CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board approved, with conditions, a plan to build a new Stewart’s Shop on West Main Street in Gouverneur.
Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer presented the proposal to planning board members at its Oct. 13 meeting.
The store, if completed, will cover six parcels at the corner of Main and Mill streets just on the west side of the bridge, near the entrance to Cambray Courts.
The footprint of the project will consolidate the six land parcels.
The store will be nearly 4,000 square feet, have four gas pump stations, a separate diesel pump and nine electric vehicle charging stations. There will be 25 parking spaces with access from both Main Street and Mill Street.
The nine EV chargers is the most Mr. Pfotenhauer has seen proposed at a gas station.
The chargers will be Tesla superchargers that can recharge a vehicle in about 15 minutes.
There are four superchargers at the Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam. They are the only ones in St. Lawrence County.
The location is not properly zoned, Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
It is a B-1 zone, which does allow stores and shops but does not allow gas stations, he said.
A B-2 zone does allow shops and gas stations, so a zoning map change, a text change or the granting of a use variance would be required, Mr. Pfotehauer said.
Four structures will need to be razed for the project, he said.
The planning staff had a few concerns for the project besides the zoning designation.
Circulation of delivery vehicles needs to be considered, he said. Vehicles coming off Mill Street and making a left will need to cross two lanes of traffic with no traffic signal although, he said, the developers indicated that fuel deliveries will be done during off hours.
The site thus far lacks a State Environmental Quality Review, which is required.
Snow storage needs to be addressed as well as storm water runoff, particularly because there is a change in grade required.
The planning department staff also recommended that the six parcels be consolidated into one deed.
This Stewart’s Shop will be in addition to one that already exists in Gouverneur on East Main Street just east of downtown.
The store will be similar to the new store that was just completed in Potsdam on Maple Street, Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
The proposal now goes before the Gouverneur Village Zoning and Planning Board.
