SACKETS HARBOR — With restaurants pretty much shut down because of the coronavirus, folks are finding it a little easier to get something to eat in this quaint village these days.
Last week, Jamie and Scott Strader opened up a food truck in front of the ice cream parlor, 119 West Main St., offering pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, cheese steak sandwiches, Gianelli Italian Sausage with peppers and onions and more.
“We have everything you can find at a fair,” said Scott Strader, who ran the food truck at the Ogdensburg marina for the past 11 years.
The food truck was being stored in the back of Strader’s Saturdays, Sundaes and More ice cream parlor, which the Straders bought three summers ago.
They figured they’d open it with just a few restaurants open now in the summer resort town known for its places to eat. The food truck offers dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, but the owners might open on Sundays as well. The popular ice cream shop is open every day.
Business has been good.
“We’re surprised how busy we’ve been,” she said. “It’s surpassing our expectations.
Mrs. Strader is a Watertown teacher who has been teaching her students remotely from her home during the pandemic. The food truck business is getting her out of the house during this time of social distancing.
“I get to see people,” she said. “It’s fun.”
When it was parked at the Ogdensburg marina for so long, people knew it as Noah’s.
“What is Ogdensburg’s loss is Sackets Harbor’s gain,” Mr. Strader said. “It’s something different for the village.”
After getting a hot dog or burger, customers can just take a few steps over and get an ice cream cone, Mrs. Strader said.
They’re offering meal deal specials with side orders. Now that May is here, the hours are being extended from 2 to 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
