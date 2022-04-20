ALEXANDRIA BAY — Village residents took the opportunity to “wake and bake” at a new coffee shop on James Street Wednesday morning.
Wake & Bake Coffee Shop in downtown Alexandria Bay opened to customers for the first time, offering breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, coffee, espresso and tea. In the former Kathy’s Coffee Pot storefront, owners Dave and Desiree Roberts are still putting the final details together, including signage and a credit card machine.
It’s one of six businesses they are starting up or revitalizing in Alexandria Bay, including a fine-dining restaurant, a bar, a classic pizzeria, a juice bar and a gift shop.
“People say we’re crazy, but things are going very good,” Mrs. Roberts said. “It’s a lot, and we’re fully aware of that, but we have a great team. A lot of this is delegation at its finest.”
The couple own the former Admirals’ Inn, which they are renovating and will reopen as 1864, a fine-dining restaurant. They own Skiff’s Bar, which will also reopen after renovations finish.
The Roberts own Korner Pizzeria and the Sunshack gift ship. All their businesses are on or near James Street. Alex Bay Juice Co. is in a lime green building on Church Street, a few hundred feet away. They’ve purchased all these businesses within the last six months, and are collaborating with a larger group of village residents who are working to rebuild and revitalize downtown Alexandria Bay.
“Things have been the same for so long,” Mrs. Roberts said. “We want to dress it up, make things a little nicer, make some changes to things.”
Mr. Roberts said he and his wife are involved in nearly every aspect of their businesses — they’ll pull espresso shots at Wake & Bake, pour beers at Skiff’s and seat tables at 1864. As they build the businesses and renovate their buildings, they’ve been involved in most of the construction too.
The Roberts have long been active residents in Alexandria Bay. Desiree and Dave have been realtors in the region for many years, and Dave’s parents are the former owners of the Aqua Zoo aquarium on Route 12. They said they’ve wanted to improve the village’s business scene, and recently found a way to work in collaboration with other business owners to make it all happen.
“It’s just a group of young people that are all very like-minded,” Mrs. Roberts said. “We want to see growth in town.”
They said the local business community has been incredibly welcoming as they work to open in time for the summer season. At Wake & Bake, they called in the previous owners of Skiff’s Bar to help them program their cash register the night before opening.
“The small-town aspect is very important to is, it’s special,” Mr. Roberts said.
Their plan is to play off of each business’ strengths. Patrons at 1864 will be encouraged to get a drink at Skiff’s, or dessert at Wake & Bake, and Mr. Roberts said he’s excited to see downtown Alexandria Bay come alive as the new businesses start welcoming guests this season.
