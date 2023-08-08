Courts block new pot business licenses, approvals

KINGSTON — The opening of new legal marijuana shops has once again been put on pause in New York, after a state Supreme Court justice on Monday blocked the state’s cannabis regulators from issuing any new licenses.

The order comes as state officials continue to struggle to open new dispensaries in every region of the state. Officials had hoped to see hundreds of new small businesses open by now, owned and operated by people who had been impacted by the harsh criminal marijuana laws of the past. Instead, the state has just about 20 legal shops open, with hundreds of illegal shops filling the market.

