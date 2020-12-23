OSWEGO COUNTY - After the initial round of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program loans this spring, there are still funds available for loans to businesses in need due to the strain of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program is a loan fund set up to provide zero-interest, 180-day (6 month) loans up to $10,000 to small businesses with 50 employees or less. The loans are intended to support operations and employment directly impacted by COVID-19. Loans that are unable to be paid at the end of the 180-day period will be converted into a 2-year loan at 3.0% interest.
There is no cost to apply. There are no closing costs, no filing fees, and no attorney fees charged by Operation Oswego County.
Those eligible for this loan are commercial, for-profit entities that own or manage a business located within Oswego County who can provide evidence of a loss in sales, income, and/or cash flow within the last 60 days, or into the foreseeable future. A business is not eligible if it still has an outstanding balance from a previous COVID Emergency Relief Loan from either OOC or the city of Oswego.
All individuals owning 20% or more of the business entity will be required to execute a personal guarantee.
There is a new, simpler application available online at www.oswegocounty.org. Follow the link to the COVID-19 Resources page.
For more information about the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program, call OOC at 315-343-1545 or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
