WATERTOWN — All the seating for the food court in the Salmon Run Mall is gone.
But mall marketing manager Karla Woods on Monday vowed the remaining food court restaurants will open by the end of the week. There just won’t be any tables to sit at until the state approves seating, she said.
“It’s temporary,” she said. “We’re just waiting on the state to see what we can do.”
With all the tables removed during the coronavirus virus, there was some confusion about whether the restaurants would resume business as part of the mall’s reopening Friday.
She expects things will return to more of a normal operation once the pandemic is gone and the food court is back to full activity.
On Monday, the Flaming Wok, Reczko’s Dough and Juju 66 Real Fruit Smoothies and Tea were open for business, but the other eateries were still dark. Managers for Wendy’s were marking six-feet social distancing for customers in anticipation of Thursday’s opening. The red sign at the Sbarro pizzeria was on but no one was behind the counter; it’s slated to open soon.
Pita Hut and Taco Bell are not returning, but the Mexican fast food restaurant’s closure is unrelated to the pandemic. It was a corporate issue.
The mall’s only sit-down restaurant, Skewed Brewing, remains idle because restaurants in malls aren’t allowed to open yet. Ms. Woods hopes to get good news about that restaurant that features craft beers in the weeks to come.
Also on Monday, about seven more retail stores reopened, with more on the way in the coming days, she said. The Christmas Tree Shop was among stores that welcomed shoppers back on Monday.
Over the weekend, Ms. Woods heard about one store closing.
Coyote Moon Vineyards has uncorked its last wine bottle at the mall. After almost nine years, the Clayton vineyard has decided to close its store, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a surprise to Ms. Woods. She hasn’t heard of any other stores that will remain closed, however.
Manager Laurie S. Randazzo said that Coyote Moon was losing about half of its customer base at the mall location because of the virus. While it was providing curbside pickup at the mall in recent weeks, it was difficult to attract enough business to remain open.
“The shopping center was closed for 113 days,” she said. “That’s a long time. That’s challenging.”
The retail store also relied on foot traffic from the Regal Stadium 12 movie theaters, which has not started showing movies again.
Coyote Moon first began selling its wine from a kiosk during the holiday season nearly nine years ago and opened the store five years ago. Mrs. Randazzo said they decided to close the mall store last Monday.
The winery will still operate at two Coyote Moon locations in Clayton, offering wine tastings and its products will continue to be available at liquor stores and at the farmers market in Watertown on Wednesdays.
Coyote Moon is among a growing list of local businesses and restaurants that have closed because of the virus.
