WATERTOWN — After almost nine years, Coyote Moon Vineyards has uncorked its last wine bottle in the Salmon Run Mall.
The Clayton vineyard has decided to close its store in the mall, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.
Manager Laurie S. Randazzo said that the retail store was losing about half of its customer base at the mall location from the virus. While it was providing curbside pickup at the mall in recent weeks, it was difficult to attract enough business to remain open.
“The shopping center was closed for 113 days,” she said. “That’s a long time. That’s challenging.”
The store also relied on foot traffic from the Regal Stadium 12 movie theaters, which has not started showing movies again after the mall reopened Friday.
Coyote Moon first began selling its wine from a kiosk during the holiday season nearly nine years ago and opened the store five years ago. Mrs. Randazzo said they decided to close the mall store last Monday.
The winery will still operate at two Coyote Moon locations in Clayton, offer wine tastings and be available at liquor stores and at the farmers market in Watertown on Wednesdays.
Coyote Moon is among a growing list of local businesses and restaurants that have closed because of the virus.
