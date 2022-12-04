POTSDAM — More than 100 vendors collided with thousands of shoppers Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.

The doors to the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Show opened at 10 a.m. to a steady stream of eager gift-seekers escaping the nasty late fall weather and kicking off local Christmas shopping.

Holiday craft market draws big crowd

On Saturday, thousands of shoppers attended the St. Lawrence County Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Show at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
Katie Schuler of Schuler Woodworks had some of her smaller items on display at the St. Lawrence County Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Show at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
