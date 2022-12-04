POTSDAM — More than 100 vendors collided with thousands of shoppers Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
The doors to the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Craft, Food and Wine Holiday Show opened at 10 a.m. to a steady stream of eager gift-seekers escaping the nasty late fall weather and kicking off local Christmas shopping.
Mike Stanford and Gretchen M. Anderson represented Tug Hill Estate, offering wine and spirit samplings.
Tug Hill Estate in Lowville is a farm winery, a distillery, a cidery and an event venue, Ms. Anderson, the company’s brand ambassador, said.
Tug Hill has been attending many shows recently, Ms. Anderson said. They have been to shows in Watkins Glen, Binghamton and Syracuse, before coming to Potsdam.
Tug Hill Estate, which offers a popular Sunday brunch, has been in operation since 2007, but has been operating with new owners for the last two years.
Tug Hill Estate has recently introduced its spirits line with brandies, rums and vodkas and will be expanding its cider offerings, Ms. Anderson said.
In Potsdam, the goal for Mr. Stanford and Ms. Anderson was to sell some wine but to also spread the word about the company. Tug Hill products have yet to be available in St. Lawrence County Liquor stores, Ms. Anderson said.
