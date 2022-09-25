Craft, food, wine market marks third year outdoors in Madrid

MADRID — For the third consecutive year, fair fall weather greeted thousands of shoppers at the St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food and Wine Open Air Market at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.

The market used to be held indoors at one of the big event spaces at the colleges in Potsdam, but because of COVID-19 it was moved outdoors in 2020.

Kurt N. Lanning of Luff Farms, Three Mile Bay, a garlic farm converted from a dairy farm, chats Saturday with a customer at the craft, food and wine market in Madrid. He and his wife prepare and bottle spices and herbs on site. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse estimated about 2,000 people attended the third annual Craft, Food and Wine Market at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid on Saturday. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

