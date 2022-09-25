MADRID — For the third consecutive year, fair fall weather greeted thousands of shoppers at the St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food and Wine Open Air Market at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum.
The market used to be held indoors at one of the big event spaces at the colleges in Potsdam, but because of COVID-19 it was moved outdoors in 2020.
“Now, it is an annual tradition,” said Brooke Rouse, tourism director for the St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.
Peter D. McElwein of Merry Den Alpaca Farm in North Bangor was attending the market for the second year with a wide selection of hats, mittens, socks and more made of wool from his 28 alpacas.
“We do very well,” Mr. McElwein said. “I assume it has to do with the weather.”
To test his weather theory, Mr. McElwein will be back in St. Lawrence County on Dec. 3 for the annual Craft, Food & Wine Holiday Show at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Julie Pratt of Atta Girl Soaps, Lisbon, was busy selling her handmade soaps.
Every soap she sells, Ms. Pratt said, has a purpose. Some fight fungus, others address skin conditions.
Ms. Pratt, who has been making soap for 23 years noted that the handmade soap market has gotten crowded lately.
Crafters all do their own thing when it comes to making soaps, Ms. Pratt said.
Ms. Pratt said she has personally developed all the formulas she uses for her soaps.
Michael and Theresa McCue of St. Lawrence Valley Honey, DeKalb Junction, launched their retail business exactly one year ago at the craft market.
Previously, Mr. McCue said, they sold their honey to a wholesaler. They are in the process of finishing a commercial kitchen, which will allow them to produce flavored honeys.
The St. Lawrence Valley, Mr. McCue said, is ideal for honey. The terrain and vegetation make for a light floral honey that can’t be produced in other parts of New York.
Kurt N. Lanning of Luff Farms, Three Mile Bay, had a selection of spices, dried herbs and rubs for sale.
Luff Farms is a former dairy farm converted to a garlic farm, Mr. Lanning said.
Mr. Lanning and his wife, Lori, put out 20,000 sets of garlic each year, he said.
The Lannings prepare and bottle their spices and herbs on site, he said.
Luff Farms is a regular at the Watertown farmers market and he said he gets to a show about twice a month.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “We do very well.”
Mr. Lanning said the shows are a good place to network and he occasionally meets store owners who will carry his product.
“We’re in about 10 stores now,” he said
Kirk W. Perry, vice president of the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum said the show is a benefit to the museum.
“We always find people that have never heard of us,” he said.
The museum is always looking for volunteers and said the with the many people the craft market attracts, they get people who are interested in becoming involved.
The craft market is also an opportunity for the museum to promote its upcoming events.
The museum will be hosting its Pumpkin Patch Party on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children can paint a pumpkin for $3 and can enjoy for free a corn maze, wagon rides, games, donuts, cider, popcorn and ice cream, Mr. Perry said.
