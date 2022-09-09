LOWVILLE — Organizers of the annual Cream Cheese Festival in downtown Lowville have announced this year’s event will return in a modified format on Saturday, Sept. 17. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering limitations put in place by the state.
Festival chair Jeremiah S. Papineau said the decision last year was a difficult one but the committee is cautiously optimistic about once again hosting the free-admission event.
The Cream Cheese Festival attracts thousands of people who patronize vendors, enjoy entertainment and games and line up for a free slice of cheesecake provided by the Kraft Heinz facility in Lowville.
The ability to attract a crowd is a double-edged sword, Mr. Papineau said.
“In any normal year, we’re excited to have people of our community turn out in great numbers and introduce many people from out of the area to what Lewis County has to offer,” he said. “However, this year, we understood we have to be mindful of how large events can be potentially harmful to the progress we’ve made during the course of this pandemic.”
With that in mind and after collaboration with Kraft Heinz, modifications have been put in place for this year’s event. Most notably, Kraft Heinz will not create its usual giant cheesecake, which consists of approximately 3,500 pieces distributed for free to festival goers. Instead, Mr. Papineau said Kraft Heinz devised a solution for offering free cheesecake in a more convenient and pandemic-friendly way using single-serve Philadelphia Cheesecake cups.
“We were excited when Kraft Heinz shared the news they would provide this alternative instead of scrapping the giant cheesecake altogether this year because of all the potential concerns we’ve seen with the pandemic,” Mr. Papineau said. “It’s a new product they’ve launched that sounds fantastic.”
The single-serve cups will have cheesecake-flavored cream cheese on one side and a topping in a separate compartment. The three flavors of topping — strawberry, cherry or caramel — will be a bonus as the traditional giant cheesecake has been served plain.
Jena Coulter, plant manager for the facility in Lowville, said Kraft Heinz is “excited to participate” in the Cream Cheese Festival alongside friends and neighbors in the community.
“While we unfortunately won’t be attempting to break our previous 2013 Guinness World Record for the largest cheesecake this year due to the pandemic, we look forward to serving festival goers our delicious Philadelphia Cheesecake single-serve cups during the event,” she said.
Among other modifications to the festival, this year, the Children’s Discovery Park hosted at Veterans Memorial Park on Parkway Drive will have slightly fewer attractions and be more spread out. The attractions offered will also be ones with less concerns about close interaction among children.
“The key demographic for the Children’s Discovery Park is also the same demographic that’s not eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19,” Mr. Papineau said. “So, we have to be very mindful of how we host this portion of the festival. We want to keep contact limited as much as possible and will have hand-sanitizing stations and other safety protocols in place. We want to offer these fun activities but, again, we have to keep safety at the forefront of our planning.”
Admission to the Children’s Discovery Park, at a cost of $5, gives children and an accompanying adult access to attractions all day and a choice of popcorn, cotton candy or a snow cone for the child.
Some contests will not be held and the cream cheese mural may not be offered, though organizers are still deciding.
This year’s event will return to downtown Lowville — on North State Street from Waters Terrace to the main intersection at Dayan Street and Shady Avenue and all of Parkway Drive — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lowville native Beth Hall, co-host of 7News This Morning on WWNY-TV and FOX 28, will again serve as emcee for the event, kicking off festivities from the main stage on North State Street. Musical entertainment for that stage, coordinated by Jasyn Griffin, will start at 11 a.m. Opening ceremonies at the main stage will officially kick things off at noon. Musical entertainment will also be offered at the veterans stage next to American Legion Post 162 on Parkway Drive.
In addition, the festival will feature a recipe contest. Those wishing to participate may pick up six free packages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese at the Lowville Kraft Heinz facility, 7388 Utica Blvd., noon to 4 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 16. Those picking up cream cheese from the local Kraft Heinz facility must furnish a copy of their recipe upon pick-up and will be subject to a temperature screening before being admitted into the building. Other arrangements may be made by calling 315-376-6575.
Points in the judging are weighted — the most points are awarded for the taste component, the next highest points are awarded in creativity and the fewest points are awarded for presentation.
Entries must be delivered to the recipe contest booth located inside the Lowville Fire Department between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 18. Parking is available in the Lowville Free Library lot during drop-off hours, with access to the fire hall available via the rear entry doorway on Parkway Drive.
Displays are limited to a 2-by-2-foot area on the table and only the registration number should be visible on an entry. Electrical outlets will be available.
In addition, all entries must be prepared with Philadelphia Cream Cheese and any recipe submitted becomes the property of Kraft Heinz.
Entries must be picked up by 2 p.m. the day of the contest. Kraft Heinz is not responsible for any dish not picked up that day.
This year’s contest will have both dessert and non-dessert categories with cash prizes awarded. First place in each category will receive $250, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $75.
Those wishing to register for the recipe contest must send an email to the Cream Cheese Festival Committee in advance to creamcheesefestival@gmail.com or call 315-748- 6361.
Parkway Drive and North State Street, from the main intersection at Dayan Street and Shady Avenue to Bostwick Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the annual Cream Cheese Festival.
For more information about the annual Cream Cheese Festival, visit www.creamcheesefestival.com, email creamcheesefestival@gmail.com or call Mr. Papineau at 315-748-6361 and leave a message.
Platinum sponsors for this year’s event include Kraft Heinz, Marks Farms, UnitedHealthcare, Lewis County Agricultural Society, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, WWNY 7News/Fox28/MeTV, the Lowville Business Association and the village of Lowville.
