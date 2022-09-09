LOWVILLE — Organizers of the annual Cream Cheese Festival in downtown Lowville have announced this year’s event will return in a modified format on Saturday, Sept. 17. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering limitations put in place by the state.

Festival chair Jeremiah S. Papineau said the decision last year was a difficult one but the committee is cautiously optimistic about once again hosting the free-admission event.

