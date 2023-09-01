Credit card debt is a sign of strength

More cardholders are carrying more credit card debt than ever before, and they’re paying a steep price for the privilege. Dreamstime/TNS

U.S. household finances have reached a milestone by accumulating $1 trillion in credit card debt, which comes with an average interest rate of 20.6%. When combined with shrinking personal savings and elevated consumer prices, many economists are worried that debt-laden consumers won’t have the buying power to keep powering the economy through the rest of the year. I find those conclusions to be overly pessimistic.

Rising credit card debt is, generally, neither a bad thing for the economy nor a sign of trouble among consumers. It seems the knee-jerk reaction to the latest data has been to assume households are stressed, turning to their credit cards for funds because they are strapped for cash or otherwise suffering under the weight of inflation. The reality, though, is that credit card debt tracks the business cycle, rising as the economy expands and shrinking as it contracts — just like business investment.

