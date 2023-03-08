The headquarters of the merged credit unions will be SeaComm’s 30 Stearns St. site in Massena, and a major operations center will be at St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union’s location (pictured) at 800 Commerce Park Drive, Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Chief executive officers for both St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) and SeaComm Federal Credit Union will be holding question and answer sessions for members as a potential merger between the two is in the works.

SLFCU President and CEO Todd R. Mashaw and SeaComm CEO Scott A. Wilson have set up sessions at SLFCU branches across the county. Members will be able to ask questions about the potential merger.

