CANTON — The membership vote that has a deadline of Aug. 28 will decide whether the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) will move forward with a merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
In July, SLFCU offered two ways for its members to cast a vote for or against the merger proposal that was announced earlier this year. Membership has been sent a ballot that would be sent to a third party managing the voting process. The membership meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Best Western, Canton, where ballots could alternatively be cast in person.
The vote comes after the merger proposal received approval from the National Credit Union Administration.
The merger has received backlash on social media and signs asking people to vote against it can be found throughout St. Lawrence County.
In a statement from the SLFCU, the credit union asks its members to vote.
“Embrace this opportunity to unite. As one north country credit union, WE ARE STRONGER. Please do not forget to complete and mail your ballot. Exercise your right to vote!” the statement reads.
SLFCU warned that a large credit union, Americu, with $2.7 billion in assets, has expanded into St. Lawrence County and will be a direct competitor in the future.
“The only way for Americu to gain membership is to attract our and other credit union members away and they have the size and capability to do this. If you want a local, north country originated and headquartered credit union, I encourage you to vote yes. If we don’t merge, it is a matter of time, and a short period of time at that, before there will not be any small credit unions,” the statement reads.
The statement warned that if the merger is rejected, changes will have to be made “so we can try to survive in an environment that is completely different than what we all have been accustomed to in the north country.”
SLFCU stated that current employees have a much better opportunity for financial and professional gain in a combined credit union and SLFCU will be limited in its ability to grow.
“Increased membership is an absolute necessity to grow. With increased competition from larger credit unions, maintaining current membership will be very challenging. This will stifle employees’ opportunities and limit us in providing products and services to membership,” the credit union stated.
With $226 million in assets and 12,289 members, SLFCU has six branches in St. Lawrence County — two in Ogdensburg at 800 Commerce Park Drive and 333 State St.; one in Canton at 33 Court St.; another in Potsdam at 6585 Route 56; and two newer locations in Heuvelton at 83 State St. and at 111 Church St., Hermon.
SeaComm Federal Credit Union has $770 million assets and 52,977 members with nine branch locations in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex, Clinton, Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York and Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden counties in Vermont.
The merger proposal does not call for any SLFCU branches to close. None of the credit union’s 52 employees would lose their jobs.
