Credit union merger vote nears; SLFCU states case

The ballot sent by St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union to its membership on a proposed merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union.

CANTON — The membership vote that has a deadline of Aug. 28 will decide whether the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union (SLFCU) will move forward with a merger with SeaComm Federal Credit Union.

In July, SLFCU offered two ways for its members to cast a vote for or against the merger proposal that was announced earlier this year. Membership has been sent a ballot that would be sent to a third party managing the voting process. The membership meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Best Western, Canton, where ballots could alternatively be cast in person.

