WATERTOWN — Credo on Tuesday cleared a hurdle to expand its addiction treatment program into an adjacent vacant West Main Street building.
The Jefferson County Planning Board had no issues with a site plan for the Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Inc. to move some programs and offices into a building, 616 Main St. W., next door from its existing facilities.
Credo will move into the 20,740-square-foot building that has sat vacant since Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence moved out several ago.
Credo needs the additional space because it has outgrown the current facility, especially with the increase in need during the pandemic, its officials have said.
Credo purchased an old ARC building, which had once been used for its sheltered workshop, for $450,000.
Senior Planner Andy Nevin said Credo must work out some issues with the state Department of Transportation on eliminating an entrance into the 61-space parking lot because the state plans to install a new light and reconfigure the entrance with Bradley Street.
But Mr. Nevin also suggested adding a pedestrian walkway from the public sidewalk to the building.
“Especially it’s needed during the winter, as we know,” he said.
The planning board sent it back to the city’s Planning Board as a local concern for its action.
Funding for the project comes from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports to the tune of a $9.2 million capital project. Overseen by the state Dormitory Authority, a mortgage was taken out by Credo for just over $11.5 million, which could cover additional costs up to the $11.5 million threshold, should the need arise, though the project is estimated to total the $9.2 million.
Credo Community Center has been providing services and treatment in the area for more than 40 years to those whose lives have been negatively impacted by substance abuse. Services include referrals to other levels of care, case management, group and individual counseling, and vocational education, among others.
