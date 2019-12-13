CROGHAN — The new Carthage Savings and Loan Association branch in Croghan has joined a small group of banks that are Banking Development Districts, a designation that has some significant perks for the bank and the people it serves.
The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon on behalf of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by the state Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell, at a gathering of about 40 people at the International Maple Museum Centre, 9756 State Route 812, Croghan, which now shares its space with the bank.
The Carthage Savings and Loan Croghan Branch is acknowledged through the program as serving the towns of Croghan, Denmark and New Bremen in Lewis County, an area considered to be underserved “with essential and affordable” banking.
The BDD program was designed to “improve products and services offered” to areas like Croghan by helping banks get established and sustainable more quickly, in part by entrusting them with $10 million in subsidized deposits below market rate and the potential for up to $25 million in non-subsidized deposits at market rate, according to the state website.
This program also circumvents an outdated piece of legislation to allow municipalities like towns, villages and the counties to make deposits in smaller banks like the Savings and Loan.
In exchange, the bank is required to be involved in community projects and to provide banking education locally, which it has already begun at Beaver River Central School District.
Bank Chief Executive Officer Thomas H. Piché said they will also continue to work with that part of the community that is also underserved in the housing sector.
“It’s critically important the community supports the banks designated through this program and it’s vitally important people have access to banking,” Ms. Lacewell said in an interview after the ceremony.
From Mr. Piché to village Mayor Michael Monnat and Branch Manager Wendy McLane, the mutually beneficial relationship between the bank and the Maple Museum was heralded as the reason both entities were able to survive — for one the pains of being an old entity and the other, the unknowns of being new.
“Win-wins and partnerships,” said Mr. Piché, “That’s what it’s all about.”
Addressing the gathering, Ms. Lacewell said that after submitting the detailed application required by the program, Carthage Savings and Loan was nominated in February and confirmed in June, although there were a number of subsequent steps that had to be taken before the official announcement could be made.
“The consumer must be at the center of everything we do. Government is supposed to work for the people,” Ms. Lacewell said.
When asked if politics played a part in the choice of the Croghan bank to improve Gov. Cuomo’s image in the area, Ms. Lacewell said it did not, and that she and her team were traveling around the region to understand the dynamics and banking needs of the communities.
“The message is for everyone, no matter where. The governor’s point is to do something to speak to people directly, to have a dialogue and to get it as right as possible.”
Initiated in 1997, the BDD program is administered by the Department of Financial Services.
Carthage Savings and Loan is the third of its kind among the 50 designated thus far, and the second north country bank on the list. The first was Upstate National Bank in Theresa, which became a district in 2007, according to the list of approved banking development districts on the Department of Financial Services website.
