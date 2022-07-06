CrossFit business eyes move to Route 202

WATERTOWN — Jerry Vecchio is moving his CrossFit business across town to a building he will own on Route 202 in the town of Watertown.
He plans to construct an 8,400-square-foot building at Lot No. 1, near the Watertown Fire Department fire station on Route 202.
For several years, he’s been operating out of a rented location behind the McDonald’s on State Street.
It’s time for him to own a building where Star Spangled CrossFit will call home, he said.
“I’ve been doing it for 10 years,” he said. “I love doing it.”
Mr. Vecchio and his architect presented plans to the Watertown Town Planning Board on Tuesday.
But the move almost was dead in its tracks.
Planning board members were concerned that the business would be located in the Jefferson County Corporate Park on outer Coffeen Street. The corporate park doesn’t allow gyms and retail business.
During the middle of the meeting, Mr. Vecchio had to call the Jefferson County Industrial Agency, which sets rules for the park, to find out if the site was part of the business park.
It’s not, so the project can continue and Mr. Vecchio can operate the gym at that location.
“I tell you that’s good news. That’s what I wanted to hear,” Planning Board Co-chair Thomas E. Boxberger told him after the phone call to get approval was completed.
The gym would offer three classes daily and have a couple of employees.
It would be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Planning Board set a public hearing for Aug. 1, with the potential of approving the site plans for the project that day.
Mr. Vecchio is still waiting to receive some building materials that have been delayed by the national supply chain shortage, he said.
He hopes to start pouring concrete for the project early next month, complete the shell for the wood-frame, steel building over the winter and open the gym next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.