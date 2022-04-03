MALONE — Customers stopped by to celebrate opening weekend at Crossover Games, 18 Finney Blvd.
The owner of the Gaming Cave announced in February that the business would be relocating and rebranding under the new name, Crossover Games.
“We have been planning to move for a couple years, but we just finally dug in and did it,” owner Adam Reyome said. “The new location will be, in my opinion, far superior to the current one.”
“The two main things changing will be the location and the visual. Besides that, I don’t think a lot is going to change,” Reyome said. “We will carry a couple different product lines we don’t carry now. The service that we provide here will remain the same.”
“Magic: The Gathering is our most popular game in this store,” Reyome said. “I am really trying to grow the video game stock.”
Crossover Games sells video game options across a range of systems, from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System of the 1990s to the PlayStation 4.
Reyome also said that he anticipates opening another storefront in Akwesasne this fall to expand services to residents of the reservation, Massena, Potsdam and Cornwall.
“It’s mainly Cornwall. There isn’t a dedicated gaming store in Cornwall so I am trying to pull from that,” Reyome said. “Initially, we chose Crossover Games as the name to get fans of video games into tabletop games, but the name can also be tied into the bridges for the U.S.-Canada border and be advertised like that to them.”
For hours and more information about events and stock, visit Crossover Games on Facebook.
