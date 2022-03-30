WATERTOWN — Two north country restaurants have been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie announced Wednesday.
In a press release, Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, described the Crystal Restaurant in Watertown and Phillips Diner in Ogdensburg as staples known for their good food and rich histories.
“I would like to congratulate both of these establishments on this special designation and thank them for being part of their local communities for so many years,” Sen. Ritchie, who nominated the restaurants, said. “I am hopeful that by being part of this new program, more people will be encouraged to visit them, enjoy a meal and learn about their histories.”
The Crystal, 85-87 Public Square, opened in 1925 and is the oldest restaurant in the city, having been established by brothers Dennis and Jerry Valanos. A few years later, Otto Dephtereos was hired as a chef, and with his brother rose to run the business, purchasing it in 1943. The Dephtereos family continues to run the restaurant, with owners Peter, Libby and Joseph Dephtereos purchasing the building itself in 2018.
The restaurant finished renovations last summer — which included replacing the black-tiled facade — and is known for its wood-paneled interior and iconic neon sign.
Phillips Diner in Ogdensburg, 415 Ford St., first opened its doors in 1948 and was operated by Russell and Ollie Phillips, along with their son, Bud.
A fire to a nearby structure damaged the restaurant, which was later purchased and rebuilt by Joe Rish, Russell and Ollie Phillips’ son-in-law. Mr. Rish had worked as a cook and learned the business from the Phillips family.
The diner is now owned by Judith Rish Ashley and her husband, Don. The Ashleys use many of the same recipes that the Phillips’ had used for over 70 years.
The state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry was established in 2020 and is administered by the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. To be added to the registry, businesses must be in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their local community’s history.
Nominations must be sponsored by an elected state official.
