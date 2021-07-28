ALBANY — Following in New York City’s footsteps, New York state is making vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing mandatory for all state employees.
Additionally, all patient-facing front-line health care workers in state-run hospitals must be immunized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
“I think we need dramatic action to get control of this situation,” the governor said during a virtual address delivered to members of the Association for a Better New York. “So in New York, and in our state hospitals, all patient-facing health care workers must get vaccinated. There will be no testing option for patient-facing health care workers.
“That is a point of contact that could be a serious spreading event, and we want to make sure those health care workers are vaccinated — period,” he added.
The new rule will apply to health workers at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Upstate, SUNY Downstate, Long Island Veterans Home at Stony Brook, Helen Hayes Hospital, SUNY College of Optometry, Montrose Veterans Home, St. Albans Veterans Home, Oxford Veterans Home and Batavia Veterans Home.
The move comes amid fears of the highly contagious delta variant and two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted similar measures for city workers. All municipal employees in the five boroughs are required to be vaccinated or get tested once a week.
Cuomo said the state is still reviewing the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendations regarding masks.
“The state is going to do a full review of the CDC guidance,” he said. “I was on the phone with them this morning and I was talking to federal officials, and we’re also talking to international health experts. This is happening in other places so we can learn from that, but the CDC guidance should be seriously considered by local governments where there are currently high rates of transmission.”
The CDC issued guidance this week encouraging even fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates.
The state reported 2,203 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday compared to 275 new cases June 28, or one month ago.
“It’s an aggressive step, and there will be pushback,” Cuomo said. “I’m going to be having more conversations with the unions about it, but we know what we’re dealing with.
“... I believe the unions even get it,” he added.
New York’s daily positivity rate was 2.23% Wednesday after the state had one of the nation’s lowest infection rates of 0.34% on June 23.
Health experts around the globe have tied the increase to the more contagious COVID delta variant. Pfizer or Moderna’s two-shot and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccines have proven effective against the mutated virus.
“We need dramatic action to get a control of the situation,” Cuomo said.
The governor encouraged counties, municipalities and local governments across the state to adopt the same mandate for all public-facing employees and require they be vaccinated or submit to testing by Labor Day.
“I think we have to go there, otherwise, we know what happens,” the governor said. “We’ve seen the movie. We had the front-row seat in the movie. We had the highest price of admission to see COVID movie 1. I don’t want to see the sequel.”
Cuomo has leaned on county and local officials to make decisions about pandemic-related restrictions since the COVID-19 state of emergency ended late last month.
An employer can mandate workers get a specific vaccine by law.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s two-shot COVID vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose injection under Emergency Use Authorization.
The vaccine cannot be legally mandated in schools or other private-owned properties without final approval from the FDA.
The COVID vaccine mandate will apply to legislative employees, including state assemblymembers and senators.
“The recent spike in the COVID-19 pandemic shows that we still have more work to do in order to overcome this terrible health crisis,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a statement Wednesday. “In order to ensure the safety of the public and our employees, and consistent with CDC and state guidance, the Assembly will be requiring vaccinations or regular testing for those not vaccinated.”
The Senate will also follow all coronavirus vaccine and testing recommendations as directed by the U.S. Centers For Disease Control & Prevention and state officials in wake of the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
“This will include mandating vaccinations or regular testing for those not vaccinated,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in a statement Wednesday. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make science-based decisions. Our Majority remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of our workforce and our community as we work to overcome this pandemic.”
Some state employees and representatives reacted to the decision Wednesday with outrage.
Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who represents eight towns in Livingston County, blasted the vaccine mandate.
“The governor’s brazen ultimatum that state workers be vaccinated by Labor Day or face weekly testing is outrageous, unconstitutional and more about muscle-flexing than public health,” Borrello said in a statement in reaction to Wednesday’s mandate. “State workers, many of whom were on the front lines helping New York State get through the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic, don’t deserve to be bullied into being vaccinated. Coercing people into taking such a step against their will represents a gross violation of our fundamental freedoms and isn’t supported by the science.
“I hope that the unions representing state workers will stand up against this dictatorial move and support their dues-paying members 100%.”
Assurance from the Executive Chamber did little to ease the frustration of some union reps.
“It’s disheartening that an administration that touts itself being NY Smart would take such a drastic measure without any input from the individuals this directly impacts,” New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers said in a statement. “Just a month ago, the state celebrated the lifting of restrictions with fireworks shows and now today’s about-face. It’s time that we stop making these decisions in a vacuum and start including stakeholders.”
New York, like many other states, eased mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated back in May. The reversal comes as coronavirus cases rise across the country.
Cuomo’s vaccination plan is the latest in a series of measures the governor initially downplayed as they were first implemented or floated by de Blasio before ultimately adopting them.
The pair of politicians, known for their yearslong feud, have butted heads time and time again throughout the pandemic.
Last year, as New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., Cuomo bristled at the mayor’s suggestion of a lockdown before eventually instituting his “New York Pause” initiative.
He similarly scoffed at de Blasio’s backing of mask-wearing before embracing face coverings last year.
Cuomo and de Blasio confused parents last fall as the two bickered over shuttering schools in areas with high infection rates and whether to use ZIP codes to inform residents of additional lock down rules.
The governor brushed off de Blasio’s ZIP code approach and instituted a color-coded “micro-cluster” strategy. In recent weeks, Cuomo has been using ZIP codes to flag areas with low vaccination rates and rising COVID infections.
Johnson Newspapers writer Kate Lisa contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.