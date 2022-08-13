hed

Bud Tender Sydney Tucker, helps a Curaleaf customer in Bellmawr, N.J. on April 21. Dave Hernandez/TNS

Curaleaf, one of New York’s medical marijuana operators, has pulled tens of thousands of units of cannabis from dispensary shelves after the company switched to an unauthorized way of labeling potency that led patients to believe the marijuana they purchased was much stronger than usual.

Curaleaf began displaying “dry weight” measurements on its products in July without approval from the Office of Cannabis Management and without alerting customers. While all products in NY show “wet weight” measurement, the “dry weight” method shows significantly higher THC percentages, making the marijuana more enticing for buyers looking for the biggest bang for their buck.

