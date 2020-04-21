WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country has postponed its traditional free spring household waste collection days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collection days will now be Sept. 12 in Lowville at the Lewis County Transfer Station, Sept. 19 in Canton at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building and Oct. 3 in Watertown at the Jefferson County Highway Garage. More information on the events, held in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be available as the dates get closer.
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted. Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris, explosives and latex paint will not be accepted.
Electronic waste, such as TVs and computers, will not be accepted as these items can be recycled at most county transfer stations. Waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
