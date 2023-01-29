HARRISVILLE — What has been home to an industrial park for wood products, a dry kiln business, a sawmill and a transfer station for household recyclables from St. Lawrence County will soon evolve into a recycling facility for some of the larger, more challenging items.
“Our objective is to do a complete recycling center. We’re going to be doing tire recycling, green waste recycling, e-waste recycling and then construction and demolition recycling as well,” said Michael Honer, Jr., president of Geiter Done of WNY Inc., the Buffalo-based company purchasing the 8023 Washington St. building. “We’re trying to get anything we can possibly get out of landfill, out of the landfill.”
Geiter Done — pronounced “get ‘er done” — is purchasing the property from the Development Authority of the North Country for $400,000, with the closing expected shortly.
The purchase will not just get the 40.9-acre property back on tax rolls but will also provide the Development Authority a cost-saving recycling option closer to home.
Mr. Honer said his company has been driving to the north country to pick up loads of tires from DANC, among others, and driving them back to Buffalo for processing.
“For our normal pick-ups, we go almost to Albany anyway so with this our objective is to make it easier to manage the whole state. It was getting harder and harder to do from Buffalo,” Mr. Honer said.
Once the center is open, any materials the company hauls from Syracuse north will be brought to Harrisville instead of Buffalo.
According to Mr. Honer, they will generally “mimic” their existing operations, bringing in more efficiency by working at one location instead of the three they work out of in Buffalo.
Geiter Done will not only be supplying their services for those with large quantities of the materials, but also to municipalities and individuals who will have the option to bring their tires or other materials to the center or to call for pick-up to make it “as easy as possible for everybody to utilize everything we’re trying to do.”
The biggest change will be that they will add mattresses and, potentially carpeting, to the materials they recycle at DANC’s request.
Like with the tires the company chips to be sold for either tire-derived aggregate or tire-derived fuel, Mr. Honer said they are planning to remove and recycle any metal or wood in mattresses and box springs and break down the soft material into “fluff” to be sold.
The ins and outs of carpet recycling in response to new state requirements to do so set for this year have not been established, he said.
Like in Buffalo, Mr. Honer’s company will accept green waste like tree debris that they will turn into mulch or compost material.
The new recycling center will create more jobs in the area than its predecessor, which had three workers, by hiring 10 local people “right out of the gate” for a variety of roles including administration, clerical work, truck drivers, machine operators and laborers, according to Mr. Honer.
Development Authority Communications Director Laurie A. Marr said when it became clear the transfer station was not financially viable, other options were considered before Geiter Done’s bid was accepted in August.
“We wanted somebody that aligned with our goals of environmental stewardship and recycling,” she said. “That’s part of what we wanted to achieve.”
The last load of recyclables from St. Lawrence County left the Harrisville center at the end of December, according to Ms. Marr, and some of the equipment used there has been transferred to that county — previously reported to include the compactor and scales — for improvements to the Ogdensburg Transfer Station for the consolidation of recyclables before they are taken to companies in Central New York for processing.
The facility was originally created as a $1.5 million industrial park for wood products in 1998 by the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency with both federal and state funding before it was taken over by Harrisville Dry Kilns Inc. — the first tenant at the industrial park and the last functioning business there before DANC’s transfer station opened.
The property was on tax rolls from 2015 to 2018 when it was owned by a real estate developer that was trying to sell it, but payments were not kept up to date.
The Lewis County IDA purchased the property in 2019 to clear the back taxes and sold it to DANC the same year for the recycling transfer station.
Mr. Honer said he expects to start moving into the facility by the end of February and to be up and running in time for summer.
