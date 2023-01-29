HARRISVILLE — What has been home to an industrial park for wood products, a dry kiln business, a sawmill and a transfer station for household recyclables from St. Lawrence County will soon evolve into a recycling facility for some of the larger, more challenging items.

“Our objective is to do a complete recycling center. We’re going to be doing tire recycling, green waste recycling, e-waste recycling and then construction and demolition recycling as well,” said Michael Honer, Jr., president of Geiter Done of WNY Inc., the Buffalo-based company purchasing the 8023 Washington St. building. “We’re trying to get anything we can possibly get out of landfill, out of the landfill.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.