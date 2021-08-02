WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country will not pursue constructing a large single-stream recycling facility that would serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Laurie A. Marr, DANC’s spokesperson, confirmed DANC will not proceed with plans to build a Materials Recycling Facility, or MRF, in Harrisville after a feasibility study determined the three counties don’t generate enough recyclables “to make it viable.”
The MRF would need to handle 40,000 tons of recyclables a year, when the three counties only generate 16,000 tons a year, she said.
After discussing the feasibility study’s draft report at its July 21 meeting, DANC’s Governance Committee plans to recommend to the full board not to pursue the facility. The full DANC board meets on Aug. 26.
DANC is paying SCS Engineers of New York, Valley Cottage, $46,000 to conduct the feasibility study to determine whether Northern New York would benefit from constructing the facility in Harrisville, where it already operates a smaller facility.
DANC now operates a single-stream recycling facility in Harrisville that handles 100% of St. Lawrence County’s recyclables, or about 7,000 tons of the material.
The news from DANC comes at a time when the city of Watertown is looking to enter the single-stream market. City residents must separate recyclable materials in several bins.
Last month, the City Council voted 3-2 to take the first step in implementing a single-stream recycling program.
DANC had talked with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and other city officials about development authority handling the city’s recycling. Now that DANC is not going forward with the new facility, the city will continue to look at other options to get into the recycling market.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city intends to continue to meet with Fort Drum officials about working on a joint recycling project.
Fort Drum is looking at constructing a new recycling transfer facility, while the city would need the same kind of facility to take recycling if it goes to single-stream.
Watertown is one of the few communities in the state that doesn’t use single-stream recycling.
The city has talked to Kirk W. Hauk, head of Fort Drum’s public works operations and former city engineer, on four previous occasions about pursuing a joint venture recycling project.
“I think there’s a good chance it would go in that direction,” Mr. Mix said Monday.
If a deal could be worked out with Fort Drum, the $2 million investment could be paid with a federal grant. The city would apply next year for a Department of Defense grant to pay those capital costs for the joint facility.
While talks will continue with Mr. Hauk, Mr. Keenan and Mr. Mix also met last week with representatives of Recycle America, the company that handles Fort Drum’s recyclable materials, to see if the city’s recyclables could be taken to its Liverpool facility.
The meeting went well, Mr. Mix said, adding that the market for recyclable materials has “stabilized since last year.”
Recycle America would charge a tipping fee to take the recyclable materials and then credit the city for any money made from what it would get for them on the market, he said.
“They have the capability to do it right now,” Mr. Mix said. “But they can’t guarantee to do it down the road.
It could take the city as long as a year to get the single-stream recycling program off the ground. The city needs to purchase at least one vehicle to haul the materials. That process would take about 10 months to get a vehicle delivered.
It’s unclear that Recycle America, one of North America’s largest solid waste management companies, could handle the city’s single-stream recycling next year. It would depend on the recycling market.
The city also looking at directly hauling recyclables to Rodman. As of now, the city pays $70 per ton for Jefferson County to take refuse and its recyclables to its landfill.
Mayor Smith and the majority of City Council believe that single-stream recycling is better for the environment because it will increase recycling and save on the life of the landfill, be more convenient for users and more efficient for public works employees.
