Dash for cash by banks fuels signs of tension

The New York Stock Exchange in New York on Jan. 27. John Taggart/Bloomberg

There are some signs of increased pressure within U.S. dollar funding markets as fears grow around the outlook for the banks and the turmoil drives lenders to shore up their own cash buffers.

With global financial markets reeling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s bank-run-fueled failure last week, worries about the future of Credit Suisse have amped up global concern. That sent short-end debt-market rates plummeting again Wednesday as investors radically shifted their outlook for central bank policy and flocked to haven assets.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.