WATERTOWN — The Davidson Auto Group is giving back this holiday season by hosting a $3,000 Nonprofit Giveaway Contest.
Davidson Nissan, GM and Ford have each decorated a tree for a nonprofit of their choices. Nissan chose to decorate for the SPCA, GM chose the AUSA’s Fallen and Wounded Soldier Fund, and Ford chose to decorate for the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County.
Through Dec. 29, visitors each can vote for their favorite tree, with the dealership that has gained the most votes by the end of the contest winning and donating $1,500 to its chosen nonprofit.
Second place will donate $1,000 and third will give out $500.
The winning nonprofit will be announced Dec. 30.
