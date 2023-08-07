WATERTOWN — The fate of the two unfinished concrete planters in front of the downtown KeyBank remains in limbo.
Council members on Monday night voted 2-2 to spend $38,000 to remove the planters and, instead, put back a handicapped parking spot in front of the bank.
But Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said after the meeting that the issue could once again be brought back for yet another vote.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who didn’t attend Monday night’s meeting because of the death of his father on Sunday night, could reintroduce the resolution later on.
“Cliff was in favor of removing them and I anticipate he’ll reintroduce to remove them,” Ruggiero said.
Three weeks ago, council members tabled redesigning that part of the $3.9 million downtown road project and reestablishing a parking spot in front of the bank building and two more around the corner on Stone Street.
They had previously decided to strip the planters out of the project after hearing complaints from building owners Jake Johnson and Robert D. Ferris. The two building owners had said that every parking space is needed downtown.
“Basically, I’m disappointed,” Ferris said after the meeting. “It’s the wrong decision. It’s not about me and Jake. It’s about all business owners.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted against removing them on Monday night, with Councilman Patrick J. Hickey and Ruggiero supporting it.
The mayor and Compo Pierce were not available to comment after the meeting because council members went into an executive session to discuss other city business.
But Compo Pierce said during the last meeting that she heard from members of the community who say they were upset that they would be taking out the planters.
Compo Pierce said that night it would have been her choice to not have the planters there, but since they are already there it makes more sense to put a pause on the project and see if there are any issues.
At that meeting, Smith pointed out that residents were worried years ago when parking was removed in front of the former Wing Wagon restaurant on Public Square but it ended up not hurting businesses.
The two 10-foot by 10-foot concrete planters are part of the city’s $3.9 million streetscape project designed to make that area of Washington Street safer for pedestrians.
The two planters are part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument at Washington and Stone streets, near where a woman was struck and killed in 2019.
