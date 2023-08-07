Deadlock vote may not be end of planters

Construction workers lay cement in forms in front of Key Bank downtown for planters in an area that was formerly parking. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The fate of the two unfinished concrete planters in front of the downtown KeyBank remains in limbo.

Council members on Monday night voted 2-2 to spend $38,000 to remove the planters and, instead, put back a handicapped parking spot in front of the bank.

