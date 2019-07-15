Spectrum can stay in New York now that the state approved a settlement deal from its parent company.
The state Public Service Commission announced Thursday it approved an agreement that requires the parent company, Charter Communications, to continue its broadband service expansion and pay $12 million for more projects. The deal also restores the commission’s approval of the 2016 merger of Charter, Stamford, Conn., and Time Warner Cable — which allowed the company to operate in the state as Spectrum.
The state Department of Public Service and the state Broadband Program office will select locations for upcoming broadband expansion projects that Charter’s $12 million allocation will finance, according to a news release. The broadband office will administer $6 million of Charter’s payment, while the other $6 million will be held in an escrow fund for the company’s expansion efforts as directed by the state.
“Approval of this agreement enables the parties to move forward, without being hampered by the time and cost of litigation, to accomplish our important goals to expand access to high speed broadband,” said commission Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “This settlement allows the parties to move forward to deliver broadband access to New Yorkers more swiftly and certainly.”
The feud between Charter and the state stemmed from the company having missed deadlines for its incremental broadband internet service build-out to 145,000 unserved or underserved properties, a claim the provider had disputed. The build-out was a requirement for the 2016 merger approval, which was revoked in July 2018.
Some properties included in the expansion were located in New York City, which the state disqualified because it considered the city as “one of the most-wired cities in America and the world.”
The conditions in the settlement include requiring Charter to expand its broadband coverage only to properties in upstate New York, and to complete the expansion by Sept. 30, 2021, according to the commission. The agreement also establishes a new schedule for milestones Charter must reach during its build-out, as well as consequences if the company fails to meet them, particularly $2,800 per address payment for each target missed.
Charter has so far brought its service to 65,000 new addresses, according to the commission. The public service department has estimated that Charter will pay more than $600 million for the project.
